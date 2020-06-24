Drummer CHRIS SLADE Says AC/DC Won't Be Touring In 2020, But He's Ready To Join The Band In 2021 - "I'm Always Ready To Go"

In a new interview with Robert Cavuoto for Sonic Perspectives, drummer extraordinaire, Chris Slade, talks about his passion for drumming, The Chris Slade Timeline, the importance of being versatile as a musician, and of course, AC/DC. And excerpt follows:

Sonic Perspectives: Understanding that AC/DC keeps new albums and touring news close to the vest, can you give an update as the rumours are always flying.

Chris Slade: "There are always going to be rumours with AC/DC. The only person who knows what will happen is Angus (Young). It isn’t going to be this year! I can actually say that it will not happen in 2020." [laughing].

Sonic Perspectives: When you are behind the kit looking at Angus Young or Jimmy Page, does it ever hit you who they are and how influential they are to the world of music?

Chris Slade: "You can’t do that. If you do that, you will fall apart. It’s hard enough walking out to a stadium filled with 80,000 fans looking at you. AC/DC did a gig in Austria on the Rock Or Bust tour in front of 120,000 people, and that wasn’t a festival, it was their show. It was the biggest concert for one band in Austria and even set a record over there. In the 90’s we played to 1 million people in Moscow on an airfield. It was a sea of people that just went on-and-on over the horizon; it hurt your eyes." [laughing]

Sonic Perspectives: If you get the call from AC/DC, are you ready in 2021?

Chris Slade: "I’m always ready to go. I love to travel, playing drums, and being on the road as not many people can say that. I hope I will be doing it for many more years."

Sonic Perspectives: Is your suitcase always packed and at the ready?

Chris Slade: "Believe it or not, it is! I haven’t unpacked my bag from the last Timeline show, which was early this year. There are still rolled up shirts and stage clothes in there. I never know when I will need it again."

Read the complete interview at Sonic Perspectives.