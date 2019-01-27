Drummer LEE KERSLAKE On Receiving Platinum Awards For OZZY OSBOURNE Albums - "It Was A Crying Moment"

Jimmy Kay at The Metal Voice spoke to former Ozzy Osbourne drummer Lee Kerslake in Anaheim, CA at this year's annual Hall Of Heavy Metal History Gala on January 23rd, where Kerslake was inducted and presented the two platinum Ozzy discs.

On being informed the Hall Of Heavy Metal History wanted to induct him:

"The phone rang about month and a half ago, it was Pat Guesaldo CEO of the Hall Of Heavy Metal History and he said we would like to induct you into the Hall. Pat said we would love to have you in California for the Gala but I said I am on a pension and I can't afford it. Pat then said, 'What if we take care of it for you?' Then I said without sounding like a diva, 'I can't travel coach 'cause I have arthritis and bone cancer.' Then Pat said, 'No worries, we are going to fly you first class.' I nearly broke down and cried. I finally got to California, the flight took 10 hours and when I landed I said to myself, I MADE IT, I haven't done this for 22 years."

On his reaction to finally receiving the platinum discs from Ozzy and Sharon and a personal letter:

"We were filming me packing for California on my upcoming autobiography documentary and then my manager came in and said I have a surprise delivery for you, and he brought in these two big boxes and they were the two platinum Ozzy discs. It was a crying moment. We finally buried the hatchet between the Osbournes and myself. I respect Sharon and I love Ozzy to bits. Ozzy also sent me back a beautiful letter, hand written."

On his current health situation:

"The cancer has come back, unfortunately. It has come back with a vengeance but I am not worried about it at the moment. I am enjoying this moment and all the love. I am having a great time. My doctor told me before I left they will be putting me on a new drug and I am hopeful."

In the clip below, Kerslake accepts platinum discs and reads Ozzy Osbourne's letter to him at the Hall Of Heavy Metal History on January 23rd. Video provided by The Metal Voice.