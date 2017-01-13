Drummer MARK ZONDER Looks Back On WARLORD Days - "I`ve Heard It Said That If BRIAN SLAGEL Had Invested More We Might Not Be Talking About IRON MAIDEN As Much Right Now"

Fates Warning / Warlord drum legend Mark Zonder, who is currently remember of The Graham Bonnet Band, recently spoke with Mick Burgess at Metal Express Radio. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: You`ve been writing and recording since the early `80`s with Warlord and Fates Warning. How did the experience of working on (Graham Bonnet's) The Book differ from some of your earlier experiences?

Zonder: "It was very different and I think part of it was because Warlord was my band so I had a lot more say in how things were done. Fates Warning wasn`t my band but I still had a big enough say. I still have a say in this band but every band is different. We went into making this record with the label say right, this is what we want…Rainbow, MSG, Impellitteri and Alcatrazz. They didn`t want The Beach Boys or the Bee Gees. They were clear on the style they wanted from us. We did have the right to say no of course but we were happy with that and knew the direction we had to head in."

Q: Talking of Warlord, Deliver Us was the first record you made. Does it feel like 33 years ago?

Zonder: "No it doesn`t. It was such a big part of what we were doing and a big part of my life. Good music just sticks with you. It doesn`t seem that long ago at all as I look all around my studio I see a Warlord poster from when we were in Greece and there`s stuff all around so it`s all over everything. To me that was the band that could`ve, should`ve, would`ve. I know I say this in comedy and I don`t mean this in an egotistical way, but I`ve heard it said that if Brian Slagel had invested more in Warlord then we might not be talking about Iron Maiden as much right now."

Q: How old were you at that time?

Zonder: "I think I was 25 when we did the first record. I`m 58 now so I was around 25 at that time. We lived in a commercial warehouse at the time and downstairs they made leather products for the police. It was kind of ghetto living. We made our own shower, we had a lot of cockroaches and we had rooms made with drapes over the doors to give us a little privacy. We played all the time and it was awesome. It`s the type of thing you can do in your 20`s but not in your 40`s. I wouldn`t trade that for the world. It was awesome. We had a 30 by 30 room with a small drum riser and a PA and we`d just play all the time for people."

The Graham Bonnet Band have released a video for the song “Rider”, featured on their new album, The Book, released back in November. Watch the new clip below.

Graham Bonnet is a rock legend. With a pedigree that includes Rainbow, MSG, Alcatrazz, and Impellitteri, he is one of the finest vocalists of his generation. His is a recognizable and unique voice on a number of classic hard rock albums, including Rainbow's Down To Earth (1979), Michael Schenker Group's Assault Attack (1982), Alcatrazz's No Parole For Rock ’N’ Roll (1983) and Disturbing The Peace (1985), and Impellitteri's Stand In Line (1988).

The Graham Bonnet Band, features Graham Bonnet on, of course, lead vocals, Beth-Ami Heavenstone on bass, South American guitar sensation Conrado Pesinato on lead guitar, ex-Alcatrazz man Jimmy Waldo on keys, and Mark Zonder (known for his acclaimed work with Warlord and Fates Warning) on drums.

The Book offers 11 new songs where Bonnet lays down his legendary vocals over a selection of hard rock tunes that are chock full of great hooks and melodies. "The songs on the album are very similar to what I have done in the past with Rainbow, Alcatrazz and MSG," says Graham. "I think this is what people want to hear from me and won't be disappointed."

The album also includes a bonus disc featuring re-recorded versions of some of the most well known classics he has sung in his solo career and with Rainbow, Alcatrazz, MSG and Impellitteri.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

“Into The Night”

“Welcome To My Home”

“Earth's Child (I Am Your Son)”

“Rider”

“Dead Man Walking”

“Strangest Day”

“The Dance”

“Where Were You?”

“The Book”

“Everybody Wants To Go There”

“California Air (Better Here Than There)”

Disc 2 (Re-Recorded Classics)

“Eyes Of The World”

“All Night Long”

“Lost In Hollywood”

“Since You Been Gone”

“Night Games”

“S.O.S.”

“Assault Attack”

“Dancer”

“Desert Song”

“Island In The Sun”

“Hiroshima Mon Amour”

“God Blessed Video”

“Will You Be Home Tonight”

“Witchwood”

“Stand In Line”

“Here Comes The Night (Down Without A Fight)”

