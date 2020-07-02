Drummer MIKE DUPKE - "I Think It’s Fair To Say There Was Never One Single Quintessential W.A.S.P. Lineup"; Audio

The latest episode of the 80’s Glam Metalcast features an interview with drummer Mike Dupke, who played with W.A.S.P and Dee Snider. He talks about Blackie Lawless, KISS, concept albums, and more.

On if he was a W.A.S.P. fan growing up: "I was... but I have to admit I was a little younger and I was trying to be a good Catholic School boy. I thought W.A.S.P. were a little bit dangerous and they had profanity in their lyrics! I listened to Stryper and they were like the good side of metal, but the more I listened to W.A.S.P. they lured me to the dark side. Then when I got to play those songs that I had been listening to for years, it was just unbelievable! I had those guys on my wall when I was a kid - so it was hard to get past that Wayne’s World type of attitude about being in the band."

If Blackie is hard to work with: "I don’t think so. I know a lot of people ask that because he has the mystique of being a hard nosed business man and a task master. All he ever asked of anyone he worked with is that you gave it your all. I learned so much from him and I will always be grateful for my time in the band."

On the straightforward nature of Dominator: "Dominator and Babylon were very well received. More so than some of the releases before. After The Neon God 1 & 2 even he thought it was too much story and wanted to pull it back a bit. That’s why Dominator was a lot more straightforward. When it comes to the songwriting he sweats every note. Even once somethings on tape, he will continue to work on it and try to make better. I’ve never seen anything like it."

On the lack of US touring for W.A.S.P: "When I was in the band we toured the states in 2008 and 2010 and that was it. Why? I really can’t tell you. Hopefully he will again. I would bet before he bows out for good he will as a tribute to the fans. I’m not sure what line up he would bring out for something like that. I think it’s fair to say there was never one single quintessential W.A.S.P. lineup."

On playing with Dee Snider: "Playing with Dee is so much fun. I think I was starstruck the whole time. A completely different animal than W.A.S.P. It was a different approach, more spontaneous. We had to watch him... almost like James Brown. He’d want breakdowns that weren’t planned so he could do a back and forth with the crowd. Dee still has the energy he had in his 20s. The dude’s ripped! He’s got the Bruce Lee/Iggy Pop thing going on."

