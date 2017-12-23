Drummer RICK ALLEN Talks Artwork, Recovering From The Loss Of His Arm, DEF LEPPARD's 30th Anniversary (Audio)

BackstageAxxess recently talked with Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen about his work as an artist, his inspirations on doing various pieces, and his relationship with Wentworth Gallery. He also talked about his charity work with Raven Drums which spawned Project Resiliency. Rick goes into detail about his charities, about giving back and how much it means for him to do so. Allen also discussed the recent celebration of the 30 year anniversary of Hysteria and what 2018 holds for Def Leppard.

Rick Allen lost his left arm back in 1984, and in the footage below he tells TMZ what has been the biggest lesson he’s learned since the loss.