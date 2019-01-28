Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT - "POISON's Probably Going To Work Next Year"; Video Interview

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett attended the 2019 NAMM Show on January 26th in Anaheim, CA. While there, he was interviewed by VintageRock correspondent Junkman. During their chat, which can be enjoyed below, Rikki stated:

"This year I'm probably not going out on the road. Poison's probably going to work next year; we worked last year. I'm doing my vlog, which is on YouTube."

When questioned about the possibility of new music from Poison, Rockett answered, "Hopefully. I hope so. I'm always up for working and writing and recording with Poison. It's my baby, it's my life's work. Hopefully we'll get out shit together and go do it."

Rikki has also uploaded his own NAMM vlog, which he introduces by saying, "It’s hard to believe that one of my first YouTube videos was NAMM 2018 and here it is NAMM 2019. Take a walk with me, see a little bit of NAMM 2019 and the interesting people that I encounter!"