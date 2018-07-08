Drummer RIKKI ROCKETT Talks POISON's Longevity - "I Had No Idea It Would Go This Far"

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett recently spoke with Audio Ink Radio about the band's appeal and the secret to their longevity. Check out the interview below.

Q: Poison is back in full force. You guys were on tour with Def Leppard last year, and now you’re out with Cheap Trick. What motivates you guys to keep playing shows?

Rikki Rockett: "Well, who doesn’t want to tour and play in front of crows and rock? If you’re a rock fan — and we’re all fans of rock to begin with — to do our own stuff and play it for people is the best way to make a living, literally."

Q: When you were first starting out in Poison, did you have any idea you would still be going strong years later?

Rikki Rockett: "No, I didn’t! I knew what I wanted, and I knew that I wanted this, but I was hoping just to figure out a way to make a living, and I had no idea it would go this far."

Rockett recently uploaded episode #24 of his Rockett Vlog, "Sacred Ground". It details the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair, check it out below:

To view all of Rikki Rockett's vlogs, visit his YouTube channel.