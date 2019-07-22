Drummer SIMON WRIGHT Describes Visual Aspect Of RONNIE JAMES DIO Hologram Tour As "Quite Incredible"

Drummer Simon Wright (Dio, AC/DC, UFO) was recendtly asked by Eric Blair if the Dio Returns event is almost similar to a heavy metal Disney ride?

He replied, "No, I wouldn't say Disney ride. It's a fantastic show. The LED screens are up there with tons of footage of Ronnie; different pictures you haven't seen before, landscapes and visuals that are quite incredible. With Ronnie in the middle there, the whole stage comes alive. It's a really good show, and it's not just a hologram show. We play a lot of his songs with Oni and Ripper, so it's basically like a big rock show. It's not just the hologram. It is a bit of a wild ride, people I've talked to have been saying it brought back so many memories. It made them cry, it made them laugh, it made them rock."

The complete interview can be seen in the video below:

Watch "Rainbow In The Dark" from the June 3rd show at Center Stage in Atlanta, courtesy of YouTube user Memnoch's Unhappiness, below: