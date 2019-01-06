Drummer SIMON WRIGHT Guests On Talking Metal Podcast, Opens Up About Leaving AC/DC And Joining DIO

Drummer Simon Wright (Dio Disciples, AC/DC, UFO) is featured in a new interview on the Talking Metal podcast. He discusses his time with AC/DC and his reasons for leaving the band, and joining Dio.

Wright recently guested on radio station WSOU 89.5 FM. During the interview, available below, he discussed working with and eventually caring for Ronnie James Dio when the singer became sick with stomach cancer.

Wright: "He was a massive part (of my life). When I joined Dio in 1990, it was a little, short run. I was only about three years with him when I first joined, and then I rejoined again in '98. And I ended up moving into his house. There were a few people staying there as well. I went through a horrible divorce and I was gonna quit. I said, 'I'm going back to England. I've had enough of all this. I'll stop playing drums.' So he said, 'No, don't do that. Just come over and just hang at my place and stuff, and get your head together...' and I ended up staying there for about 14 years (laughs). So he was quite a big part of my life. We got to know each other, we kind of bonded a bit more. We did a lot of work on the house together; not doing music, but just building things and stuff. And I looked after him a lot when he got really, really sick at home."

Ronnie passed away on May 16, 2010 at the age of 67.