DUFF McKAGAN Featured In Q&A With HENRY ROLLINS - "If There's Any Bubble, It's One Of Unity Under Rock N' Roll" (Video)

In the clip below, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan talks to hardcore punk icon Henry Rollins about moving to Los Angeles and meeting Slash, how the Tenderness album came out of a desire to be “part of a solution”, and a life-changing experience at a Clash concert.

McKagan: "When our band became that big band, I think I had punk rock guilt. I had this year or two of adjustment to that - 'What's my place in this thing?' I got sober in '94, and that's when I really started to become aware of a lot of things and had self-awareness, and through martial arts, I really started taking responsibility for my past actions. It really allowed me to open up my ears to other people.

Touring since '94, I've done a lot of it. I've done big tours; I've done van tours; I've done every kind of tour in between. All the while, I'm reading history... read three sides of the same story, you might find the truth somewhere in between or a truth. I go and visit these places that I read history about, and you start talking to people, and then I started talking to fans that come to the shows. You get the full stories of their life... they will tell you a lot of things about themselves, probably more than they might tell their therapist or their best friend. You're taking this all in, and you're talking to people.

If I'm in any bubble at all, we're playing these massive shows, and nobody asks who you vote for. Nobody cares. We've played Kuala Lumpur or Abu Dhabi, where women with full head coverings are doing the same thing [raises fist] that the guy in Little Rock, Arkansas is doing, just rocking the fuck out. If there's any bubble, it's one of unity under rock n' roll."

Guns N’ Roses is bringing their outrageously successful Not In This Lifetime Tour back to the US this fall - and for the first time in 2019. These eight shows join a previously revealed run of major festivals that will bring the band to cities across the United States, along with two colossal stadium dates in Mexico. The wide range of festivals GN'R will hit include Louder Than Life Festival, Austin City Limits, Exit 111 Festival, and Voodoo Festival.

Guns N’ Roses fans rejoiced when Axl, Slash, and Duff reunited for the Not In This Lifetime Tour back in 2016. Since their unbelievable return, the rock icons have performed 150+ shows for over 5 million fans in stadiums, arenas, and as part of festivals worldwide. Last year the band made history by performing in Hawaii for the first time ever at Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium. They have dominated 14 stadiums and held five summer festival headlining slots around the world as part of the monumental run. The European dates in 2018 alone brought the mind-blowing stage show to over 750,000 fans. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the tour has become one of the highest grossing and most successful outings of all time.

