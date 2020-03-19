DUFF MCKAGAN - "I Wish All Of You Calm And Peace In This Trying Time"; Three Chords & The Truth Show To Launch Friday On SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard

Guns N' Roses bassist, Duff McKagan, took to social media to share encouragement in dealing with the current COVID-19 (Coronavirus). He included a shot clip of his song "Tenderness", the title track of his latest solo album.

Says Duff: "More than anytime, it seems we must reach out a hand and take care of our fellow man. Take a breath... this will pass. Use tenderness and compassion. I wish all of you calm and peace in this trying time."



In other news, Duff will launch a new show called Three Chords & The Truth on SiriusXM Ozzy's Boneyard (SiriusXM Ch. 38), tomorrow, Friday, March 20. This weekly show will be hosted by McKagan and his nephew Dexter Charles, who will personally curate their favorite songs to play for loyal fans, as well as provide intellectual commentary and insight behind the music.

New episodes every Friday at 11AM, ET, with encores on Saturday (9 AM, ET), Sunday (3 PM, ET), Monday (7 AM, ET), Tuesday (11 PM, ET).





