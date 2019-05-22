DUFF MCKAGAN On AXL ROSE Singing For AC/DC – “He Was Really Nervous”

On a recent appearance on The Church Of What’s Happening Now podcast, Guns N’ Roses’ bassist Duff McKagan commented on his bandmate Axl Rose singing for AC/DC on their Rock Or Bust Tour.

McKagan said, “The way (Axl) did that was amazing. He was, like, 'If you guys don't mind, I'm gonna go try out. They need a hand here.' Bon Scott's his all-time (hero). (We said), 'Dude, you know you don't really have to try out for AC/DC.' But he was really nervous. 'I'm gonna go try out. It fits in with our touring perfect.' And Slash and I were, like, 'You've got the gig.' But he went to Atlanta and tried out, quote-unquote, and got the gig. I saw him twice on that tour. I flew to London to see him, and I flew to Cleveland to see that. It was great."

McKagan added: "I think what it did for (Axl)… We got to know Angus (Young, AC/DC guitarist) through that. Angus has now come out and played with us a bunch of times. That was that thing when he was 14 or 15, 'Man, one day, if I ever got to be in AC/DC…' He was singing with a broom, and he finally got to do it. Amazing."