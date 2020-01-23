DUFF MCKAGAN On His Participation In New OZZY OSBOURNE Album Ordinary Man - "There Was Definitely Urgency To The Whole Situation"

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan recently stopped by Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones' radio show, Jonesy's Jukebox, on Los Angeles radio station 95.5 KLOS. During their chat, which can be seen below, Duff reveals how he got to play on Ozzy Osbourne's new album, Ordinary Man, which will be released on February 21st. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"The Ozzy thing, that is about to come out... there was this session that I got called to do. I'd been playing these gigs with Chad Smith, the drummer from the Chili Peppers — these wild cover-band things. Like, we'd play Van Halen with Taylor Hawkins singing and Mike McCready playing guitar... But playing with Chad, playing bass, he's such an aggressive drummer, and our styles are pretty similar. And we love playing with each other as a rhythm section."

"This guy Andrew Watt called. I think it was a Saturday, and I happened to be in L.A. He said, 'Do you have some days this week in the daytime? We need to write a new Ozzy record. We have four days to do it.' So, we showed up at Andrew's studio. Everything was kind of set up — Chad's drum kit was set up. And it was basically one of those things: 'Who's got a riff?' And we wrote; it was really inspired. The three of us — Andrew Watt and Chad and myself — we'd never written together, and that can go sideways in a hot second. But it didn't. The first riff that we threw down… Mick Bob was there, my tech. He's, like, 'You know Ozzy likes The Beatles. Make sure there's some Beatles in there.' So we just... 'Who's got a riff, man?' And we just threw down in four days and wrote nine songs. 'Ordinary Man', the ballad, with Elton John on it, is one of 'em. And 'Straight To Hell'. I think we wrote and recorded nine songs in four days, and the sounds and everything, which is perfect. And that was it. We were done."

"We wrote all the music, and we had melody ideas; Ozzy just loved it, came in and started writing words and laid down the vocals. There was definitely urgency to the whole situation. We had so much time to do it, which was only four days."

Ozzy Osbourne has set Friday, February 21st as the release date for his new Ordinary Man album. Marking his first new solo music in almost 10 years, the album has been preceded by the release of two singles, the title #1 rock track "Under The Graveyard", which was followed by "Straight To Hell" featuring Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. Pre-order the album here.

Ordinary Man will be available as a standard CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl color vinyl, picture disc and digital album. In addition, all physical copies of the album will include a unique code that will allow the purchaser to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of over 300 Ozzy prizes (including an official Ozzy laminate to get into any show on the 2020 "No More Tours 2," meet and greets with Ozzy, a gift certificate to the Ozzy global store and much more!) All details on the sweepstakes can be found at ozzy.com.

"It was a lot of fun to do though it's a lot different from my other albums," Ozzy says of the album. "We recorded it quickly, which I haven't done since the first Black Sabbath album. This made it a different process, which I actually enjoyed."

Recorded in Los Angeles, the album features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums. Beyond the core band, Ordinary Man, features a who's-who of Ozzy friends and collaborators including Elton John, Post Malone, and Tom Morello.

"It all just came together," Ozzy explains of the guest stars. "Slash is a dear friend of mine, as is Elton. When I was writing 'Ordinary Man,' it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, 'I wonder if he would sing on it?' We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and play piano on the song."

