DUFF MCKAGAN On Possibility Of New GUNS N' ROSES Album - "It’ll Happen When It Happens"

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan is currently touring in support of his brilliant new solo album, Tenderness.

While speaking to Rolling Stone columnist Kory Grow about his latest endeavour, the inevitable question of a new Guns N' Roses studio album - featuring Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff - rears its head, McKagan replies: "There’s things happening, some of it positive. Everything is moving in a great direction. So I am really looking forward to phase two of this thing. I’d hate to say something in the press to fuck it up, so I just have to say, ‘It’s going great.’ In true Guns N’ Roses fashion, people are in the dark, and that’s kind of cool. It’ll happen when it happens."

Tenderness sees McKagan reflecting on his experiences traveling the globe over two and a half years on Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour. Encountering heartbreak, anger, fear, confusion and divide on his travels during this tumultuous time in our world history, McKagan channeled a collective hurt into songs of monolithic power.

“We’re becoming divided at a time when we need each other most,” says McKagan. “When huge industries get replaced because of modernization, it’s time to retrain and bolster up those who get swept aside. Homelessness and drug addiction are avoidable in this country if we come together and get private and public cogs turning together in a positive direction. We can at least try to tackle mental illness while we’re at it. But alas, we stump and lie, point fingers and divide. We’re way better than this. As a father, I must say and do something now because I love my girls and my wife, and I love my country, and I feel I must be strong and use my voice now, do it while I’m able or perhaps never get a chance ever again.”

McKagan, backed by Shooter Jennings and his band, has announced a full European tour in support of the upcoming Tenderness album. Tickets for the European dates (listed below) are on sale via livenation.co.uk.

August

22 - Stodola - Warsaw, Poland

23 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

24 - Blue Moon Festival - Amsterdam, Holland

26 - Gloria - Cologne, Germany

27 - Alte Feurwache - Mannheim, Germany

29 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, England

31 - ​​Electric Picnic Festival - Dublin, Ireland

September

1 - Manchester Academy3 - Manchester, England

3 - ​​Le Trabendo - Paris, France

4 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

6 - ​Dynamo - Zurich, Switzerland

8 - ​Santeria Club - Milan, Italy

Remaining dates on the North American run are as follows:

June

6 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

8 - Nashville, TN - The Cannery

10 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater

14 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

15 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

16 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

