DUFF McKAGAN Reveals Best Thing About GUNS N' ROSES Reunion - "We Discovered That We Can Be Honest With Each Other" (Video)

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan recently sat down with UK-based Kerrang!. In the clip below he discusses his new solo record, Tenderness, the birth of his project, Loaded, and the best thing about the current Guns N' Roses reunion.

Tenderness (UME), the new solo album from Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, is out now. Get it here.

Tenderness sees McKagan reflecting on his experiences traveling the globe over two and a half years on Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour. Encountering heartbreak, anger, fear, confusion and divide on his travels during this tumultuous time in our world history, McKagan channeled a collective hurt into songs of monolithic power.

“We’re becoming divided at a time when we need each other most,” says McKagan. “When huge industries get replaced because of modernization, it’s time to retrain and bolster up those who get swept aside. Homelessness and drug addiction are avoidable in this country if we come together and get private and public cogs turning together in a positive direction. We can at least try to tackle mental illness while we’re at it. But alas, we stump and lie, point fingers and divide. We’re way better than this. As a father, I must say and do something now because I love my girls and my wife, and I love my country, and I feel I must be strong and use my voice now, do it while I’m able or perhaps never get a chance ever again.”

Available to order is a special limited edition Tenderness deluxe book, which includes the album on 180-gram yellow & red starburst vinyl, the CD, and features an exclusive lithograph signed and numbered by McKagan. The hard cover book contains 40-pages of photos from the recording sessions and also presents liner notes written by Duff detailing his experiences with each song and the project as a whole. The vinyl features 10 tracks and a unique sequence carefully selected by McKagan and the album’s Grammy-winning producer Shooter Jennings, while the CD includes 11 tracks.

Tracklisting:

“Tenderness”

“It’s Not Too Late”

“Wasted Heart”

“Falling Down”

“Last September”

“Chip Away”

“Cold Outside"

“Feel”

“Breaking Rocks”

“Parkland”

“Don’t Look Behind You”

“Last September”:

“Chip Away”:

"Tenderness" lyric video:

“Don't Look Behind You”: