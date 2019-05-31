DUFF MCKAGAN - Seattle Mariners Hosting “Duff McKagan Night” At T-Mobile Park On June 17

Today sees the release of Tenderness (UME), the new solo album from Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan. Get it here.

On June 17, the Seattle Mariners will celebrate the release of Tenderness by hosting “Duff McKagan Night” at T-Mobile Park. Package options include a ticket to see the game, a ticket to Duff’s June 16th gig at Showbox, a limited edition Mariners/Duff t-shirt, a copy of Tenderness and more - click here for additional info. McKagan’s Seattle takeover includes an instore at local music shop Easy Street Records on June 18.

The June 16 Showbox date is part of McKagan’s North American tour, which kicked off last night in Philadelphia and will be followed by a European run that begins August 22 in Poland. All tour dates see Duff backed by Shooter Jennings and his band. The shows will see McKagan bringing Tenderness to life, along with a few surprises.

North American dates are as follows:

May

31 - Washington DC - City Winery

June

1 - Boston, MA - City Winery

3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

6 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

8 - Nashville, TN - The Cannery

10 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater

14 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

15 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

16 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

Tenderness sees McKagan reflecting on his experiences traveling the globe over two and a half years on Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour. Encountering heartbreak, anger, fear, confusion and divide on his travels during this tumultuous time in our world history, McKagan channeled a collective hurt into songs of monolithic power.

“We’re becoming divided at a time when we need each other most,” says McKagan. “When huge industries get replaced because of modernization, it’s time to retrain and bolster up those who get swept aside. Homelessness and drug addiction are avoidable in this country if we come together and get private and public cogs turning together in a positive direction. We can at least try to tackle mental illness while we’re at it. But alas, we stump and lie, point fingers and divide. We’re way better than this. As a father, I must say and do something now because I love my girls and my wife, and I love my country, and I feel I must be strong and use my voice now, do it while I’m able or perhaps never get a chance ever again.”

Available to order is a special limited edition Tenderness deluxe book, which includes the album on 180-gram yellow & red starburst vinyl, the CD, and features an exclusive lithograph signed and numbered by McKagan. The hard cover book contains 40-pages of photos from the recording sessions and also presents liner notes written by Duff detailing his experiences with each song and the project as a whole. The vinyl features 10 tracks and a unique sequence carefully selected by McKagan and the album’s Grammy-winning producer Shooter Jennings, while the CD includes 11 tracks.

Tracklisting:

“Tenderness”

“It’s Not Too Late”

“Wasted Heart”

“Falling Down”

“Last September”

“Chip Away”

“Cold Outside"

“Feel”

“Breaking Rocks”

“Parkland”

“Don’t Look Behind You”

“Last September”:

“Chip Away”:

"Tenderness" lyric video:

“Don't Look Behind You”:

McKagan, backed by Shooter Jennings and his band, has announced a full European tour in support of the upcoming Tenderness album. Tickets for the European dates (listed below) are on sale via livenation.co.uk.

August

22 - Stodola - Warsaw, Poland

23 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

24 - Blue Moon Festival - Amsterdam, Holland

26 - Gloria - Cologne, Germany

27 - Alte Feurwache - Mannheim, Germany

29 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, England

31 - ​​Electric Picnic Festival - Dublin, Ireland

September

1 - Manchester Academy3 - Manchester, England

3 - ​​Le Trabendo - Paris, France

4 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

6 - ​Dynamo - Zurich, Switzerland

8 - ​Santeria Club - Milan, Italy

(Photo - Jesse DeFlorio)