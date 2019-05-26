DUFF MCKAGAN Talks About The Lesson He Learned From THE CLASH's Joe Strummer That Still Guides Him Today

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan sat down with Marc Maron’s podcast WTF. Duff takes Marc back to the days when he first met Axl Rose, when Guns N’ Roses became one of the biggest bands in the world, and when heroin decimated his entire scene and nearly ended his life. Duff also talks about the lesson he learned from Joe Strummer that still guides him today, why Slash still blows his mind, and how he keeps himself grounded by being out in the world talking with people.

With the May 31st arrival of new album Tenderness (UME), Duff McKagan is giving fans another look at the album with today’s release of the poignant “Last September”. Listen below.

As McKagan tells it, the spare and compelling “Last September” was inspired by the harrowing experiences shared by #MeToo abuse survivors. “I heard and read some awful stories,” he says. “As the father of two girls, I felt the need to write this song. If I have any job in the world, it’s to protect the women in my life.”

The song paints a disturbing picture:

"Last September"

No she can’t remember

They said there’s too much pain

It happened last September

From some familiar man

Why, d’she/he have to think about a plan

(And why, if she had been so kind and understanding)

To get away, fight and scream, a frantic plea against the pain

His mom

ma didn’t raise a man

He went and lost his temper

He went and lost his brain

Her tears brought his anger

It sent him in a rage

He’s blind, what she wore, he said she planned it

He lied to himself, said she could have ran

She said no, he said yes, he took

her down and choked her neck

His momma didn’t raise a man

Darkest secrets get released

These manic pigs and their disease

He cries when he gets what comes his way

His momma didn’t raise a man

Darkest secrets get released

These manic pigs and their disease

Why, d’she/he have to think about a plan

(And why, if she had been so kind and understanding)

To get away, fight and scream, a frantic plea against the pain

But life goes on, and so will she,

Getting stronger, shedding skin

Scrapes and scars will fade away

Those memories will always stay

“I wanted to make the man in the song as awful as possible,” says McKagan. “I wanted to make him a warning. We hear stories of people showing signs beforehand...and we hear also, that something could have been done. I don't have an answer, and the song doesn't either. The hope is to simply raise awareness of distressing signals that some may display.”

“Last September” follows previously released tracks “Don’t Look Behind You”, “Chip Away” and title track “Tenderness” and all four are available as instant downloads by clicking here to pre-order Tenderness.

Tenderness sees McKagan reflecting on his experiences traveling the globe over two and a half years on Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour. Encountering heartbreak, anger, fear, confusion and divide on his travels during this tumultuous time in our world history, McKagan channeled a collective hurt into songs of monolithic power.

“We’re becoming divided at a time when we need each other most,” says McKagan. “When huge industries get replaced because of modernization, it’s time to retrain and bolster up those who get swept aside. Homelessness and drug addiction are avoidable in this country if we come together and get private and public cogs turning together in a positive direction. We can at least try to tackle mental illness while we’re at it. But alas, we stump and lie, point fingers and divide. We’re way better than this. As a father, I must say and do something now because I love my girls and my wife, and I love my country, and I feel I must be strong and use my voice now, do it while I’m able or perhaps never get a chance ever again.”

Available for pre-order is a special limited edition Tenderness deluxe book, which includes the album on 180-gram yellow & red starburst vinyl, the CD, and features an exclusive lithograph signed and numbered by McKagan. The hard cover book contains 40-pages of photos from the recording sessions and also presents liner notes written by Duff detailing his experiences with each song and the project as a whole. The vinyl features 10 tracks and a unique sequence carefully selected by McKagan and the album’s Grammy-winning producer Shooter Jennings, while the CD includes 11 tracks.

Tracklisting:

“Tenderness”

“It’s Not Too Late”

“Wasted Heart”

“Falling Down”

“Last September”

“Chip Away”

“Cold Outside"

“Feel”

“Breaking Rocks”

“Parkland”

“Don’t Look Behind You”

“Chip Away”:

"Tenderness" lyric video:

“Don't Look Behind You”:

McKagan, backed by Shooter Jennings and his band, has announced a full European tour in support of the upcoming Tenderness album. Tickets for the European dates (listed below) are on sale via livenation.co.uk.

August

22 - Stodola - Warsaw, Poland

23 - Astra - Berlin, Germany

24 - Blue Moon Festival - Amsterdam, Holland

26 - Gloria - Cologne, Germany

27 - Alte Feurwache - Mannheim, Germany

29 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, England

31 - ​​Electric Picnic Festival - Dublin, Ireland

September

1 - Manchester Academy3 - Manchester, England

3 - ​​Le Trabendo - Paris, France

4 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, Belgium

6 - ​Dynamo - Zurich, Switzerland

8 - ​Santeria Club - Milan, Italy

A North American tour kicks off May 30th at TLA in Philadelphia. Tour dates are as follows:

May

30 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

31 - Washington DC - City Winery

June

1 - Boston, MA - City Winery

3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

6 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

8 - Nashville, TN - The Cannery

10 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater

14 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

15 - Portland, OR - Aladdin

16 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

(Photo - Jesse DeFlorio)