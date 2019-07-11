DUFF MCKAGAN Talks Tenderness Solo Album In Series Of Brief Videos - "It Was Going To Be Something Musically Bare"

On May 31st, Guns N' Roses bassist and New York Times bestselling author Duff McKagan released his new solo album, Tenderness.

This 11-song collection is a reflection on his experiences traveling the globe over two and a half years on GNR's Not In This Lifetime tour. Encountering heartbreak, anger, fear, confusion and divide on his travels during this tumultuous time in our world history, McKagan channeled a collective hurt into songs of monolithic power. The album was produced by recent Grammy winner Shooter Jennings and features Jennings' band along with appearances by The Waters and The Suicide Horn Section, amongst others.

Earlier today, McKagan released a handful of short video clips detailing Tenderness:

Duff McKagan - How He Wrote Tenderness Album:

"Don't Look Behind You" (Track Commentary):

"Feel" (Track Commentary):

"Chip Away: (Track Commentary):

Duff On Message Of Album:

Duff On Divide:

Duff On Sound Of Record:

Duff On Talking To People: