DUG PINNICK On Upcoming KING'S X NAMM / Schecter Show - "Always A Treat"

January 19, 2017, 35 minutes ago

King's X will perform this Saturday, January 21st at the annual NAMM / Schecter Party at The Grove in Anaheim, California with Kyng and Zakk Sabbath.

King's X frontman Dug Pinnick commented, "Its always a treat for us to play events like these. It's a musicians and industry people party. Its awesome fun!"

Pinnick will also be performing on the outside stage at the Hilton tomorrow, Friday January 20th at 12 noon, 2pm and 4pm showcasing Harmon Kardon PAs. 

 

 

 

