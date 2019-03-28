DUG PINNICK, ZAKK WYLDE, ICE-T Team Up For "Un-Natural Disaster" Video

Guitarist Michael Ciravolo assembled an all-star cast for his moody, hard-hitting 2018 album Finding Beauty In Chaos, reports Hank Shteamer of Rolling Stone.

Ministry’s Al Jourgensen, Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, Van Halen’s Michael Anthony and many others contributed to the LP, released under the project name Beauty In Chaos. Now, Ciravolo — also serves as President of Schecter Guitar Research — and producer Michael Rozon are prepping Beauty Re-Envisioned, a companion release featuring remixes and alternate versions of the album’s tracks.

Now, they’ve unveiled a video for “Un-Natural Disaster (Collide Mix),” a remix of an intense Finding Beauty In Chaos track that features contributions from Ice-T, King’s X’s Dug Pinnick and Offspring drummer Pete Parada. Starting out with a heavy guitar riiff from Ciravolo, the original version centers on Pinnick’s account of the damage wrought by Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Harvey. The King’s X frontman’s poignant vocals and booming bass add gravity to the track, which culminates in his howls of “I can’t believe city’s underwater” on the song’s chorus.

The song’s new remix, by producer Statik, one half of the long-running L.A. duo Collide, adds sleek electronic drums, and augments the vocals and guitars with tastefully glitchy effects. A new guitar solo by Zakk Wylde — full of dramatic string bends and speedy, head-spinning shred — replaces Ciravolo’s squalling lead on the original.

Beauty Re-Envisioned is out June 21st.