DUKES OF THE ORIENT Featuring JOHN PAYNE And ERIK NORLANDER - How The Band Came To Be, Part 1; Video

What do you get when you match a Brit from London who loves American AOR with an American from California who grew up on British prog? Dukes Of The Orient is the masterful pairing of vocalist John Payne (ex-Asia, GPS) with keyboardist Erik Norlander (Last In Line, Lana Lane) who now present their eponymous debut album, ten years in the making.

Find out how the band came to be in the video below:

Dukes Of The Orient's self-titled debut can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Brother In Arms"

"Strange Days"

"Amor Vincit Omnia"

"Time Waits For No One"

"A Sorrow's Crown"

"Fourth Of July"

"Seasons Will Change"

"Give Another Reason"

"Seasons Will Change" making of:

"Seasons Will Change" video:

"Strange Days" making of:

"Strange Days" video: