DUKES OF THE ORIENT Featuring JOHN PAYNE And ERIK NORLANDER Release "Seasons Will Change" Music Video

What do you get when you match a Brit from London who loves American AOR with an American from California who grew up on British prog? Dukes Of The Orient is the masterful pairing of vocalist John Payne (ex-Asia, GPS) with keyboardist Erik Norlander (Last In Line, Lana Lane) who now present their eponymous debut album, ten years in the making.

Dukes Of The Orient will release their self-titled debut February 23rd. Pre-order here. A video for the track "Seasons Will Change" can be found below.

Tracklisting:

"Brother In Arms"

"Strange Days"

"Amor Vincit Omnia"

"Time Waits For No One"

"A Sorrow's Crown"

"Fourth Of July"

"Seasons Will Change"

"Give Another Reason"

"Seasons Will Change" video:

"Strange Days" making of:

"Strange Days" video: