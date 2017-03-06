DUNDERBEIST Release “Tvilja” Lyric Video

March 6, 2017, 30 minutes ago

Dunderbeist will release their new EP, titled Tvilja, on March 10th via Indie Recordings. A lyric video for the title track is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Kometen kom”
“Terpentin”
“Vakum”
“Tvilja”
“Isvind (grå gås)”

“Tvilja” lyric video:

"We all have our doubts about most things, something the lyrics on this release describes. But there is no doubt about that Tvilja might be the very best stuff we have created with this band ever. I think. Probably." - Dunderbeist

Pre-order the Tvilja EP + CD here.

X Games Norway has decided to spice up their line-up with a bit of good-old Norwegian hard rock. Dunderbeist are ready and will rock the stage at X Games Norway on March 10th.

(Photo - Stian Froysang)

