February 4, 2017, 30 minutes ago

news heavy metal hard rock

DUNDERBEIST To Release Tvilja EP In March; Video Teaser Streaming

Norway’s Dunderbeist will release their new EP, titled Tvilja, on March 10th via Indie Recordings. A video teaser can be seen below.

"We all have our doubts about most things, something the lyrics on this release describes. But there is no doubt about that Tvilja might be the very best stuff we have created with this band ever. I think. Probably." - Dunderbeist

Pre-order the Tvilja EP + CD here.

(Photo - Stian Froysang)

