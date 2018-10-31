DUST BOLT Announce New Album Trapped In Chaos; Details Revealed

The start of 2019 slams: On January 18th Dust Bolt fire a real thrash-bomb with their fourth long player Trapped In Chaos.

Dust Bolt emerged in 2006 to encrust Germany and the rest of the world in hefty, Bay Area-influenced thrash metal featuring crossover influences and killer melodies. The four piece elevates its trademark sound to perfection on fourth album Trapped in Chaos: profound lyrics, dark melodies and pure hostility are the ultimate recipe for a thrashfest between retro and modern.

Trapped In Chaos can be preordered here and will be available in the following formats:

-CD Jewelcase

-LP Gatefold Black

-LP Gatefold Blue (Napalm Mailorder exclusive)

-Digital

Tracklisting:

“The Fourth Strike”

“Dead Inside”

“The Bad Ad”

“Bloody Rain”

“Rhythm To My Madness”

“Shed My Skin”

“Killing Time”

“Trapped In Chaos”

“Another Day In Hell”

Album announcement:

(Photo by: Niklas Niessner)