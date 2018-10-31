DUST BOLT Announce New Album Trapped In Chaos; Details Revealed
October 31, 2018, 5 minutes ago
The start of 2019 slams: On January 18th Dust Bolt fire a real thrash-bomb with their fourth long player Trapped In Chaos.
Dust Bolt emerged in 2006 to encrust Germany and the rest of the world in hefty, Bay Area-influenced thrash metal featuring crossover influences and killer melodies. The four piece elevates its trademark sound to perfection on fourth album Trapped in Chaos: profound lyrics, dark melodies and pure hostility are the ultimate recipe for a thrashfest between retro and modern.
Trapped In Chaos can be preordered here and will be available in the following formats:
-CD Jewelcase
-LP Gatefold Black
-LP Gatefold Blue (Napalm Mailorder exclusive)
-Digital
Tracklisting:
“The Fourth Strike”
“Dead Inside”
“The Bad Ad”
“Bloody Rain”
“Rhythm To My Madness”
“Shed My Skin”
“Killing Time”
“Trapped In Chaos”
“Another Day In Hell”
Album announcement:
(Photo by: Niklas Niessner)