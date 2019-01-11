DUST BOLT “Another Day In Hell” Video

German thrashers Dust Bolt have a released a teaser of their forthcoming video “Another Day In Hell”. The video will premiere on January 14th. Their new album, Trapped In Chaos, will be out January 18th via Napalm Records.

Dust Bolt emerged in 2006 to encrust Germany and the rest of the world in hefty, Bay Area-influenced thrash metal featuring crossover influences and killer melodies. The four piece elevates its trademark sound to perfection on fourth album Trapped in Chaos: profound lyrics, dark melodies and pure hostility are the ultimate recipe for a thrashfest between retro and modern.

Trapped In Chaos can be pre-ordered here and will be available in the following formats:

-CD Jewelcase

-LP Gatefold Black

-LP Gatefold Blue (Napalm Mailorder exclusive)

-Digital

Tracklisting:

“The Fourth Strike”

“Dead Inside”

“The Bad Ad”

“Bloody Rain”

“Rhythm To My Madness”

“Shed My Skin”

“Killing Time”

“Trapped In Chaos”

“Another Day In Hell”

"Bloody Rain" lyric video:

"Dead Inside" video:

Album announcement:

(Photo by: Niklas Niessner)