DUST BOLT Comment On Upcoming OBITUARY Tour – “We Even Might Play One Or Two Songs Off Our Upcoming Album”

Following an extremely successful North American tour supporting the mighty Obituary, Dust Bolt are now set to return Stateside in May. The band will again be supporting Obituary, but this time they will also be joined by Pallbearer and Skeletonwitch. The tour kicks off May 2nd in Atlanta, GA and runs through June 3rd in Miami, FL. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Frontman Lenny B comments on the upcoming tour:

"We are excited to come back to the United States to tour together with our favourite Death Metal band Obituary again! The Battle of the Bays tour last year was a total blast and our first time in States so far. We can´t be any more stoked to be back again! We are super thankful for the guys in Obituary for taking us out on tour with them and we can´t wait to tear the States apart. We even might play one or two songs off our upcoming album, which is planned to be released in fall, at few shows - who knows!? 2018 is on fire! Be prepared."

Dates:

May

2 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

3 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

5 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

6 - Boston, MA - Sinclair

8 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

9 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

10 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

12 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

13 - Chicago, IL - Metro

15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

16 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

21 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

23 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

25 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

26 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

29 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

31- Houston, TX - Scout Bar

June

1 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

2 - Orlando, FL - The Haven Lounge

3 - Miami, FL - The Ground