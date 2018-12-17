DUST BOLT Debuts "Bloody Rain" Lyric Video

Dust Bolt have released a lyric video for the single "Bloody Rain". The track will be included on the band's forthcoming new album, Trapped In Chaos, out on January 18th via Napalm Records.

Lenny states: "'Bloody Rain' is a really special and outstanding song on the new album and in the history of Dust Bolt. It is by far the most melodic song vocal-wise, though it's also a really dark and heavy banger - especially towards the ending. The song was written by our guitarist Flo D. I remember him calling me multiple times as he had this song he needed to show me immediately on a rainy and pale day. Mentally it was a dark and uncertain time for both of us, which probably made the song, what is is now. Uncomprehendingly, in some ways "grungy", heavy and as nihilistic as it can get."

Dust Bolt emerged in 2006 to encrust Germany and the rest of the world in hefty, Bay Area-influenced thrash metal featuring crossover influences and killer melodies. The four piece elevates its trademark sound to perfection on fourth album Trapped in Chaos: profound lyrics, dark melodies and pure hostility are the ultimate recipe for a thrashfest between retro and modern.

Trapped In Chaos can be pre-ordered here and will be available in the following formats:

-CD Jewelcase

-LP Gatefold Black

-LP Gatefold Blue (Napalm Mailorder exclusive)

-Digital

Tracklisting:

“The Fourth Strike”

“Dead Inside”

“The Bad Ad”

“Bloody Rain”

“Rhythm To My Madness”

“Shed My Skin”

“Killing Time”

“Trapped In Chaos”

“Another Day In Hell”

"Dead Inside" video:

Album announcement:

(Photo by: Niklas Niessner)