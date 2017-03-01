DUST BOLT - “Exit” Acoustic Video Streaming

Dust Bolt have released a one shot video of vocalist/guitarist Lenny performing “Exit”, taken from the band’s latest album Mass Confusion, as an acoustic version. “Exit” is the first Dust Bolt song appearing with acoustic guitars and clean vocals and shows a different and so far new side of the band. The shot was taken on a day off during the band’s tour for the album at a small art studio close to their hometown.

Mass Confusion is out worldwide via Napalm Records. Order here.

Mass Confusion tracklisting:

“SickxBrain”

“Mass Confusion”

“Allergy”

“Turned To Grey”

“Blind To Art”

“Mind The Gap”

“Exit”

“Empty Faces”

“Taking Your Last Breath”

“Portraits Of Decay”

“Masters Of War”

“Into The Void” (LP Bonus Track)

