DUST BOLT Raise Mental Health Awareness With “Exit” Music Video

German band Dust Bolt have just released a beautiful, aesthetically pleasing new video for their emotional single, “Exit”, off the 2016 album Mass Confusion. Dust Bolt addresses a rather important topic with “Exit”: one’s own mental health. Everyone suffers from mental health issues from time to time, some more than others. Especially under the circumstances we are currently living in, social distancing becomes a mostly overseen social problem. But the fewest actually talk openly about it, and rather isolate themselves instead of opening up to someone. With “Exit”, the band wants to encourage people who suffer from these kind of issues to step forward and lean on a friend in times of dire need, to believe in themselves and to accept help when provided or provide help yourself for others.

The band comments: “Mental health is a huge but yet often forgotten topic. Especially in these days, during a lockdown and social distancing, but also in our everyday lives, many of us struggle with anxiety and mental health problems. A few years ago, we crossed paths with Enrique Guilhermes - a talented video and film maker from Portugal, finding the right visuals to our song 'Exit'. In times of #stayathome, we want to share this stunning video and interpretation of the song with you. If you deal with mental health problems, or if you know somebody who is struggling with it, we want to encourage you to know that you are not alone. Don't ignore the chance to get help for yourself or someone else you know who may be in crisis. This life is not about being the strongest. This life is not about fulfilling countless expectations, role pictures or competitions. This is no competition. This is no TRUMPeting of being the best, most beautiful or wealthiest person in your compass. This life is about being YOU, finding yourself and loving yourself. You are stronger than you know.”

Watch the official video for “Exit” below:

Lineup:

Lenny Bruce: Vocals, Guitar

Flo Dehn: Guitar

Moosi: Bass

Nico Rayman: Drums

(Photo - Daniel Strub, www.great-moments.ch)