DUST BOLT Release Teaser #2 For Upcoming "Dead Inside" Music Video

Dust Bolt have released a second teaser for their upcoming "Dead Inside" music video. The track is featured on the band's forthcoming new album, Trapped In Chaos, out on January 18th via Napalm Records. Watch two teasers below:

Teaser #1:

Teaser #2:

Dust Bolt emerged in 2006 to encrust Germany and the rest of the world in hefty, Bay Area-influenced thrash metal featuring crossover influences and killer melodies. The four piece elevates its trademark sound to perfection on fourth album Trapped in Chaos: profound lyrics, dark melodies and pure hostility are the ultimate recipe for a thrashfest between retro and modern.

Trapped In Chaos can be pre-ordered here and will be available in the following formats:

-CD Jewelcase

-LP Gatefold Black

-LP Gatefold Blue (Napalm Mailorder exclusive)

-Digital

Tracklisting:

“The Fourth Strike”

“Dead Inside”

“The Bad Ad”

“Bloody Rain”

“Rhythm To My Madness”

“Shed My Skin”

“Killing Time”

“Trapped In Chaos”

“Another Day In Hell”

Album announcement:

(Photo by: Niklas Niessner)