Dutch Act JACKAL Signs With Into The LimeLight Records

The Dutch metallers of Jackal are about to release their new album Gods Of War through Into The LimeLight Records. The album will be available worldwide and be distributed by Soulfood Gmbh and Indieplant in The Netherlands. Release is set for May 26th.

The album will treat you with a fantastic selection of new songs. Check out a preview at Jackal Metal.

Jackal is:

Erwin Siereveld – vocals

John Bouman – guitar

Rick Waalewijn – drums

Vladik Budnyy – bass