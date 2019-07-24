Dutch Actor RUTGER HAUER Dead At 75; Screen Legend Narrated AYREON Mastermind ARJEN LUCASSEN's Lost In The New Real Album

Legendary Dutch screen actor Rutger Hauer, who appeared as a narrator on Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen's 2012 solo album, Lost In The New Real, passed away on July 19 at his home in the Netherlands after a short illness. He was 75.

According to Variety, Hauer’s agent, Steve Kenis, confirmed the news and said that Hauer’s funeral was held Wednesday.

His most cherished performance came in a film that was a resounding flop on its original release. In 1982, he portrayed the murderous yet soulful Roy Batty, leader of a gang of outlaw replicants, opposite Harrison Ford in Ridley Scott’s sci-fi noir opus Blade Runner. The picture became a widely influential cult favorite, and Batty proved to be Hauer’s most indelible role.

In addition to his prolific acting career, Rutger Hauer was a lifelong environmental advocate. Read more about Hauer's life and career at Variety.com.

When Arjen Lucassen announced back in 2012 that he was able to enlist the talents of Rutger Hauer as the narrator for Lost In The New Real, he revealed: “This is a dream come true. Rutger is not only one of my favorite actors, he also starred in my all-time favourite sci-fi movie, Blade Runner.”

Rutger also enjoyed the collaboration with Arjen, stating, "It was marvellous work, very creative.”

Today Lucassen shared the video below, simply stating: "RIP Rutger Hauer."