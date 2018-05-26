DYECREST Returns After 13 Years With New Album; SOILWORK Frontman BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID Featured As Guest Vocalist

After 13 years it’s here – the third Dyecrest album Are You Entertained? is released via Inverse Records.

The 13 track album includes previously released singles "First Born Angel", opening track "Fading/Reaching", and "Red Alert" featuring Soilwork singer Björn "Speed" Strid on guest vocals. Strid's voice can be heard on total five tracks on the album, as the band was in a desperate need of a singer while recording the new album.

"We started to record the album with our original singer. On the recording phase however we noticed that the more aggressive parts didn’t work out the way we would have wanted," the band comments.

Dyecrest got a chance to get Strid and Elisa de Boer to sing. Then it took a while that band hooked up with singer Mikael Salo from Helsinki who was interested to try it out with Dyecrest as a lead singer.

"Mikael’s talent became clear to us really soon. In future the band doesn't need a guest vocalist just to get more aggressive approach on the vocals."

Are You Entertained? was produced by Jussi Jauhiainen and recorded by Teemu Velin, who both are also familiar working as the background team for Finnish metal act Stam1na. The album was mixed by Miitri Aaltonen and mastered by Mika Jussila at Finnvox studios.

"Definitely the best Dyecrest album!"

Dyecrest is:

Mikael Salo – vocals

Matti Pasanen – guitar, backing vocals

Henri Arola – guitar, backing vocals

Pirkka Ohlis – guitar, keyboards backing vocals

Jukka Matilainen – bass

Niko Takala – drums



For information and updates on Dycrest go to this location.