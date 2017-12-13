DYING FETUS Announce 2018 Headline Northeast Tour Dates

Death metal overlords Dying Fetus announce their first wave of 2018 headline concerts. The brief Northeast US tour starts January 11th, features three New York shows (Syracuse, Brooklyn, Waterford) and ends January 14th in Reading, PA. A full list of confirmed tour dates is available below.

Dying Fetus once again raise the bar of sonic extremity with their eigth studio album and first new material in over five years, Wrong One To Fuck With. The seasoned veterans manage to further stretch their creative and technical boundaries across 10 complex tracks of pulverizing death metal, filled with more dynamic intricacies, brutal breakdowns and varied vocal patterns than ever before. Now over 25 years into their distinguished career, Dying Fetus cement their legacy with Wrong One To Fuck With and uphold their position as the most dominant force in death metal today.

Tour dates:

January

11 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

13 - Waterford, NY - Chrome

14 - Reading, PA - Reverb