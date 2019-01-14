DYING FETUS Announce Chaos & Carnage US Co-Headline Tour Dates With WHITECHAPEL
January 14, 2019, 31 minutes ago
This spring, Dying Fetus will co-headline the 2019 edition of the Chaos & Carnage USA tour with Whitechapel. The tour begins April 18th in Sayreville, NJ and ends May 17th in Winston Salem, NC. Additional support to be provided by: Revocation, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured and Buried Above Ground.
All confirmed tour dates are available below! Tickets can be purchased at this location.
Dying Fetus Tour Dates:
February
22 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
23 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
24 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Hall
Chaos & Carnage US Tour Dates:
April
18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
19 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
20 - Reading, PA - Reverb
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
25 - Chicago, IL - Conrod Music Hall
26 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot
27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
30 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
May
2 - Berkley, CA - UC Theatre
3 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
5 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
7 - Springfield, MO - The Complex
8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
9 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
17 - Winston Salem, NC - Ramkat