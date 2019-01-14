DYING FETUS Announce Chaos & Carnage US Co-Headline Tour Dates With WHITECHAPEL

This spring, Dying Fetus will co-headline the 2019 edition of the Chaos & Carnage USA tour with Whitechapel. The tour begins April 18th in Sayreville, NJ and ends May 17th in Winston Salem, NC. Additional support to be provided by: Revocation, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured and Buried Above Ground.

All confirmed tour dates are available below! Tickets can be purchased at this location.

Dying Fetus Tour Dates:

February

22 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

23 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

24 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Hall

Chaos & Carnage US Tour Dates:

April

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

20 - Reading, PA - Reverb

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

25 - Chicago, IL - Conrod Music Hall

26 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot

27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

30 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

May

2 - Berkley, CA - UC Theatre

3 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

7 - Springfield, MO - The Complex

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

9 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

17 - Winston Salem, NC - Ramkat



