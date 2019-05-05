DYING FETUS - Capital Chaos TV Posts Live Video From Berkeley, CA Show
May 5, 2019, 19 minutes ago
Capital Chaos TV has posted footage of Dyning Fetus performing "Subjected To A Beating", "Wrong One To Fuck With" and "Seething With Disdain" live in Berkeley, CA on May 2nd. Check it out below.
Dying Fetus are co-headlining the 2019 edition of the Chaos & Carnage USA tour with Whitechapel. The tour began April 18th in Sayreville, NJ and ends May 17th in Winston Salem, NC. Additional support is provided by: Revocation, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured and Buried Above Ground.
All confirmed tour dates are available below. Tickets can be purchased at this location.
Dying Fetus Tour Dates:
May
5 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
7 - Springfield, MO - The Complex
8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
9 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
17 - Winston Salem, NC - Ramkat