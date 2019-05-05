DYING FETUS - Capital Chaos TV Posts Live Video From Berkeley, CA Show

Capital Chaos TV has posted footage of Dyning Fetus performing "Subjected To A Beating", "Wrong One To Fuck With" and "Seething With Disdain" live in Berkeley, CA on May 2nd. Check it out below.

Dying Fetus are co-headlining the 2019 edition of the Chaos & Carnage USA tour with Whitechapel. The tour began April 18th in Sayreville, NJ and ends May 17th in Winston Salem, NC. Additional support is provided by: Revocation, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured and Buried Above Ground.

All confirmed tour dates are available below. Tickets can be purchased at this location.

Dying Fetus Tour Dates:

May

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

7 - Springfield, MO - The Complex

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

9 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

17 - Winston Salem, NC - Ramkat