DYING FETUS Complete New Album; Vinyl Reissues Of Five Classic Albums On The Way (Video Trailer)
February 22, 2017, an hour ago
Relapse Records has announced the vinyl reissues of Dying Fetus's five most recent full-length albums, including Reign Supreme (2012), Descend Into Depravity (2009), War Of Attrition (2007), Stop At Nothing (2003) and Destroy the Opposition (2001). This will be the first repressing of each album since their initial release.
All five LPs will be pressed on black vinyl along with a special clear with blood red splatter edition limited to 300 copies each worldwide. Each album will contain special bonus tracks from the original recording sessions that were previously never available on vinyl.
Watch a trailer for the reissue below:
The Dying Fetus vinyl reissues are due out March 24th via Relapse Records. Pre-orders are available and full details on each reissue are available now through Relapse.com at this location. Stream these albums along with the band's full catalog via Bandcamp here.
Additionally, Dying Fetus recently completed recording their highly anticipated eighth full-length album, which will see a summer release via Relapse. More details will be announced shortly.
Dying Fetus will embark on a full European tour with Hatebreed this spring. The band will also play a special show in Philadelphia, PA where they will shoot footage for an upcoming music video with director Mitch Massie (Cattle Decapitation, The Dillinger Escape Plan).
Dying Fetus Tour Dates:
March
17 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
April (with Hatebreed)
12 - Koln, Germany - Essigfabrik
13 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory
14 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
15 - Berlin, Germany - Astra
16 - Schijndel, Netherlands - Paaspop
17 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl
18 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
19 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch
20 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage
21 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri
22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Hafen
23 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
25 - Besancon, France - La Rodia
26 - Munster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
28 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
29 - Sweden - TBA
May
25 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival II
(Photo - John Fisk)