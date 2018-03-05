DYING FETUS Drummer TREY WILLIAMS Featured In New 'First Concert Ever' Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, First Concert Ever, drummer Trey Williams of Dying Fetus chats about the first concerts he ever went to.

Dying Fetus recently announced a spring North America co-headlining tour with Australia's Thy Art Is Murder. The tour commences March 15th in Poughkeepsie, NY; runs through 31 cities and travels full circle ending in Amityville, NY on April 22nd. Includes appearances at New England Metal & Hardcore Fest's 20th Anniversary and Texas Independence Fest. Additional support is provided by Enterprise Earth, Rivers Of Nihil and Sanction. A full list of confirmed tour dates is available below.

Dying Fetus also shared the official 4K video for "Wrong One To Fuck With", title-track off their 2017 full-length album. The live video was filmed by Magnetar Studios at Webster Hall in New York City and The Palladium in Worcester, MA during the band's appearance on last year's Summer Slaughter Tour. Watch the full video below:

Additionally, Dying Fetus have begun announcing summer 2018 festivals and are currently confirmed for Las Vegas Death Fest in May plus Wacken Open Air and Motocultor Festival in August. Stay tuned for more information in the near future.

Tour dates:

March (with Thy Art Is Murder and more)

15 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

16 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

20 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot

21 - Joilet, IL - The Forge

22 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway

23 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock

24 - Denver, CO - Summit

27 - Portland, OR - Bossanova

28 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

30 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

31 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

April (with Thy Art Is Murder and more)

1 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

3 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

4 - Springfield, MO - The Riff

6 - Knoxville, TN - International

7 - Miami, FL - The Ground

8 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

9 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

11 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904

13 - Houston, TX - Come and Take It Live

14 - Austin, TX - Texas Independence Fest 2018

15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

17 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room

18 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner

19 - Allentown, PA - One Centre Square

20 - Worcester, MA - New England Metal & Hardcore Fest 2019

21 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independence

22 - Amityville, NY - Revolution

August

2-4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air 2018

17-19 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival 2018