DYING FETUS Drummer TREY WILLIAMS Featured In New Preshow Rituals Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series Preshow Rituals, drummer Trey Williams of Dying Fetus talks about what he does before taking the stage:

Dying Fetus recently announced the European Annihilation Summer headlining tour. The tour begins August 2nd at Wacken Open Air in Germany and ends August 25th at Death Feast in Andernach, Germany. Direct support will be provided by Carnifex, Toxic Holocaust, Goatwhore and Venom Prison on select dates. The tour includes additional festival appearances at Brutal Assault, Rockstadt Extreme, Party.San and more. All confirmed tour dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air 2018

3 - Brasov, Romania - Rockstadt Extreme

5 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club #

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima #=

7 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu #=

9 - Jaromer, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault

10 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San

11 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

12 - Arlon, Belgium - L’Entrepot *=

13 - London, UK - Islington Academy *#=◊

14 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy *#=◊

15 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel *#=◊

16 - Pagney-derriere-Barine, France - Chez Paulette *#=◊

17 - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany - Summer Breeze

18 - Paris, France - Petit Bain =◊

19 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival

20 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place #=◊

21 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff #=◊

22 - Milano, Italy - Spazio Naif #=◊

23 - Klagenfurt, Austria - Club Stereo #=◊

24 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville ◊

25 - Andernach, Germany - Death Feast

Carnifex *

Toxic Holocaust #

Goatwhore =

Venom Prison ◊