DYING FETUS Release New Album Teaser Video

US death metallers, Dying Fetus, have released a teaser video for their upcoming eighth full-length album, which will see a summer release via Relapse. Details including release date, album title, art and tracklisting will to be announced in the coming weeks. Watch the teaser below and stay tuned for updates.

Dying Fetus tour dates:

April (with Hatebreed)

12 - Koln, Germany - Essigfabrik

13 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

14 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

15 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

16 - Schijndel, Netherlands - Paaspop

17 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl

18 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

19 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch

20 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

21 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri

22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Hafen

23 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

25 - Besancon, France - La Rodia

26 - Munster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

28 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

29 - Sweden - TBA

May

25 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival II

(Photo - John Fisk)