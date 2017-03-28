DYING FETUS Release New Album Teaser Video
March 28, 2017, 41 minutes ago
US death metallers, Dying Fetus, have released a teaser video for their upcoming eighth full-length album, which will see a summer release via Relapse. Details including release date, album title, art and tracklisting will to be announced in the coming weeks. Watch the teaser below and stay tuned for updates.
Dying Fetus tour dates:
April (with Hatebreed)
12 - Koln, Germany - Essigfabrik
13 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory
14 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
15 - Berlin, Germany - Astra
16 - Schijndel, Netherlands - Paaspop
17 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl
18 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
19 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch
20 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage
21 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri
22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Hafen
23 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
25 - Besancon, France - La Rodia
26 - Munster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
28 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
29 - Sweden - TBA
May
25 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival II
(Photo - John Fisk)