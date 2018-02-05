DYING FETUS Share "Wrong One To Fuck With" 4K Live Video; Band Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour With THY ART IS MURDER
Death metal overlords Dying Fetus have announced a spring North America co-headlining tour with Australia's Thy Art Is Murder. The tour commences March 15th in Poughkeepsie, NY; runs through 31 cities and travels full circle ending in Amityville, NY on April 22nd. Includes appearances at New England Metal & Hardcore Fest's 20th Anniversary and Texas Independence Fest. Additional support is provided by Enterprise Earth, Rivers Of Nihil and Sanction. A full list of confirmed tour dates is available below.
Dying Fetus has shared the official 4K video for "Wrong One To Fuck With", title-track off their 2017 full-length album. The live video was filmed by Magnetar Studios at Webster Hall in New York City and The Palladium in Worcester, MA during the band's appearance on last year's Summer Slaughter Tour. Watch the full video below:
Additionally, Dying Fetus have begun announcing summer 2018 festivals and are currently confirmed for Las Vegas Death Fest in May plus Wacken Open Air and Motocultor Festival in August. Stay tuned for more information in the near future.
Tour dates:
March (with Thy Art Is Murder and more)
15 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
16 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
18 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
20 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot
21 - Joilet, IL - The Forge
22 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway
23 - Merriam, KS - Aftershock
24 - Denver, CO - Summit
27 - Portland, OR - Bossanova
28 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
30 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
31 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse
April (with Thy Art Is Murder and more)
1 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
3 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
4 - Springfield, MO - The Riff
6 - Knoxville, TN - International
7 - Miami, FL - The Ground
8 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
9 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
11 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904
13 - Houston, TX - Come and Take It Live
14 - Austin, TX - Texas Independence Fest 2018
15 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
17 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room
18 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner
19 - Allentown, PA - One Centre Square
20 - Worcester, MA - New England Metal & Hardcore Fest 2019
21 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independence
22 - Amityville, NY - Revolution
August
2-4 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air 2018
17-19 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Festival 2018