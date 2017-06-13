DYING FETUS Streaming New Single “Die With Integrity”; Tour Schedule Updated

Death metal overlords Dying Fetus have shared the latest single off their impending eighth studio album, Wrong One To Fuck With. Listen to the song “Die With Integrity” below.

The band will be on tour throughout the year starting with Summer Slaughter alongside The Black Dahlia Murder, The Faceless, Oceano and more. The tour kicks off July 27th in Reading, PA and runs through August 26th in Cleveland, OH. Following a quick break, Dying Fetus will head overseas on the Wrong One To Fuck With Europe 2017 Tour. The tour runs October 13th through November 18th and features support from Psycroptic, Beyond Creation and Disentomb. A complete list of tour dates can be found here.

June 23rd will see the worldwide release of Wrong One To Fuck With via Relapse Records on CD/2xLP/Digital. Physical pre-orders and bundles are available via Relapse.com here and digital downloads can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp here.

Dying Fetus once again raise the bar of sonic extremity with their eighth studio album and first new material in over five years, Wrong One To Fuck With. The seasoned veterans manage to further stretch their creative and technical boundaries across 10 complex tracks of pulverizing death metal, filled with more dynamic intricacies, brutal breakdowns and varied vocal patterns than ever before. Now over 25 years into their distinguished career, Dying Fetus cement their legacy with Wrong One To Fuck With and uphold their position as the most dominant force in death metal today.

Tracklisting:

“Fixated On Devastation”

“Panic Amongst The Herd”

“Die With Integrity”

“Reveling In The Abyss”

“Seething With Disdain”

“Ideological Subjugation”

“Weaken The Structure”

“Fallacy”

“Unmitigated Detestation”

“Wrong One To Fuck With”

“Die With Integrity”:

“Panic Amongst The Herd” video:

“Fixated On Devastation” live video:

Teaser:

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)