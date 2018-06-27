DYING FETUS To Headline Relapse Contamination Tour; INCANTATION, GATECREEPER, GENOCIDE PACT To Support

Relapse Records has announced the return of the Relapse Contamination Tour, headlined by death metal heavyweights Dying Fetus with support from label mates Incantation, Gatecreeper and Genocide Pact. The tour will kick off September 19th in Flint, MI and travel through 35 cities across North America, ending October 29th in London, ON. All confirmed dates are listed below.

In conjunction with the Relapse Contamination Tour, a special 4-way split release featuring two tracks from all four bands will be available on tour, in stores and is currently up for pre-order via Relapse.com here. A limited edition CD version will be available exclusively at FYE stores.

The Relapse Contamination Tour was initially launched in 2003 to showcase new and longstanding acts on the label after the success of the now legendary two day Contamination Festival in Philadelphia that featured Neurosis, Dillinger Escape Plan, Mastodon, High on Fire, Pig Destroyer, Cephalic Carnage. Past tours have featured Mastodon, High on Fire, Unsane, Zeke, Origin, Obscura, Misery Index, Unearthly Trance, Cephalic Carnage and others.

Tour dates:

September

19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Emerson Theater

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

23 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

25 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

28 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

October

1 - Vancouver, BC - The Red Room

2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

3 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

5 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

6 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

10 - Lubbock, TX - Jack's Backroom

11 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club

12 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

13 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group

14 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues

16 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven Lounge

17 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

18 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

19 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater/Brewtal Beer Fest

21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

23 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

24 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

25 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

26 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi

27 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral

28 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

29 - London, ON - London Music Hall

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)