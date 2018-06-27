DYING FETUS To Headline Relapse Contamination Tour; INCANTATION, GATECREEPER, GENOCIDE PACT To Support
Relapse Records has announced the return of the Relapse Contamination Tour, headlined by death metal heavyweights Dying Fetus with support from label mates Incantation, Gatecreeper and Genocide Pact. The tour will kick off September 19th in Flint, MI and travel through 35 cities across North America, ending October 29th in London, ON. All confirmed dates are listed below.
In conjunction with the Relapse Contamination Tour, a special 4-way split release featuring two tracks from all four bands will be available on tour, in stores and is currently up for pre-order via Relapse.com here. A limited edition CD version will be available exclusively at FYE stores.
The Relapse Contamination Tour was initially launched in 2003 to showcase new and longstanding acts on the label after the success of the now legendary two day Contamination Festival in Philadelphia that featured Neurosis, Dillinger Escape Plan, Mastodon, High on Fire, Pig Destroyer, Cephalic Carnage. Past tours have featured Mastodon, High on Fire, Unsane, Zeke, Origin, Obscura, Misery Index, Unearthly Trance, Cephalic Carnage and others.
Tour dates:
September
19 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
20 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
21 - Indianapolis, IN - The Emerson Theater
22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
23 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
25 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
28 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub
29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
October
1 - Vancouver, BC - The Red Room
2 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
3 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
5 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
6 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's
7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater
8 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
10 - Lubbock, TX - Jack's Backroom
11 - Ft. Worth, TX - Rail Club
12 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
13 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group
14 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at House of Blues
16 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven Lounge
17 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
18 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
19 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Theater
20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theater/Brewtal Beer Fest
21 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
23 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
24 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
25 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
26 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi
27 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral
28 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
29 - London, ON - London Music Hall
(Photo - Scott Kinkade)