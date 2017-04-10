DYING FETUS To Release Wrong One To Fuck With Album In June; Official Trailer Video Streaming

Death metal overlords Dying Fetus have revealed the album artwork for their eigth studio album, Wrong One To Fuck With. The album will be released on June 23rd via Relapse Records.

Stay tuned for pre-order information in the coming weeks. Watch the official album trailer below.

Dying Fetus once again raise the bar of sonic extremity with their 8th studio album and first new material in over five years, Wrong One To Fuck With. The seasoned veterans manage to further stretch their creative and technical boundaries across 10 complex tracks of pulverizing death metal, filled with more dynamic intricacies, brutal breakdowns and varied vocal patterns than ever before. Now over 25 years into their distinguished career, Dying Fetus cement their legacy with Wrong One To Fuck With and uphold their position as the most dominant force in death metal today.

The first press of Wrong One To Fuck With on CD includes an expanded, deluxe packaging and the exclusive bonus track "Induce Terror”.

Dying Fetus will embark on a full European tour with Hatebreed starting this week. All confirmed tour dates below.

April (with Hatebreed)

12 - Koln, Germany - Essigfabrik

13 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

14 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

15 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

16 - Schijndel, Netherlands - Paaspop

17 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl

18 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

19 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch

20 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

21 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri

22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Hafen

23 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

25 - Besancon, France - La Rodia

26 - Munster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

28 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

29 - Sweden - TBA

May

25 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival II