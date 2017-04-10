DYING FETUS To Release Wrong One To Fuck With Album In June; Official Trailer Video Streaming
April 10, 2017, 19 minutes ago
Death metal overlords Dying Fetus have revealed the album artwork for their eigth studio album, Wrong One To Fuck With. The album will be released on June 23rd via Relapse Records.
Stay tuned for pre-order information in the coming weeks. Watch the official album trailer below.
Dying Fetus once again raise the bar of sonic extremity with their 8th studio album and first new material in over five years, Wrong One To Fuck With. The seasoned veterans manage to further stretch their creative and technical boundaries across 10 complex tracks of pulverizing death metal, filled with more dynamic intricacies, brutal breakdowns and varied vocal patterns than ever before. Now over 25 years into their distinguished career, Dying Fetus cement their legacy with Wrong One To Fuck With and uphold their position as the most dominant force in death metal today.
The first press of Wrong One To Fuck With on CD includes an expanded, deluxe packaging and the exclusive bonus track "Induce Terror”.
Dying Fetus will embark on a full European tour with Hatebreed starting this week. All confirmed tour dates below.
April (with Hatebreed)
12 - Koln, Germany - Essigfabrik
13 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory
14 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
15 - Berlin, Germany - Astra
16 - Schijndel, Netherlands - Paaspop
17 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl
18 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
19 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch
20 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage
21 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri
22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Hafen
23 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville
25 - Besancon, France - La Rodia
26 - Munster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
27 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
28 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
29 - Sweden - TBA
May
25 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival II