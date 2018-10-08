DYING FETUS - Video Of Entire Sacramento Headline Show Available

Dying Fetus performed live in Sacramento, CA at Holy Diver on October 4th with Gatecreeper, Genocide Pact and Incantation also on the bill. Check out the entire Dying Fetus set below courtesy of Capital Chaos TV.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Wrong One to Fuck With"

"Panic Amongst the Herd"

"Grotesque Impalement"

"From Womb to Waste"

"Fixated on Devastation"

"Subjected to a Beating"

"Induce Terror"

"Seething With Disdain"

"Praise the Lord (Opium of the Masses)"

"Blunt Force Trauma"

"Your Treachery Will Die With You"

"Kill Your Mother, Rape Your Dog"

(Photo - Scott Kinkade)