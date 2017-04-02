DYING GORGEOUS LIES Part Ways With Guitarist, Announce Replacement; Confirmed As Support On TESTAMENT's Upcoming North American Tour

German female fronted thrash metallers Dying Gorgeous Lies have announced a line-up change:

"Yesterday we had to say goodbye to E.Burned, but the show must go on. So we are proud to introduce to you the newest member of the DGL family: Ladies and Gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to our new guitar hero: SakFat!"

In addition, Dying Gorgeous Lies will join Testament, Sepultura and Prong on the massive Testament North American Tour 2017, kicking off on April 28th in Detroit. Check out the tour trek below.

April

28 - Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

29 - Bogarts – Cincinnati, OH

30 - Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH

May

2 - Concord Music Hall – Chicago, IL

3 - First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

4 - The District – Sioux Falls, SD

6 - Summit Music Hall – Denver, CO

7 - The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

9 - Roseland Theater – Portlant, OR

10 - Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

11 - Showbox Market – Seattle, WA

12 - The Revolution Concert House – Boise, ID

15 - Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff, AZ

16 - House Of Blues – San Diego, CA

17 - Livewire – Scottsdale, AZ

18 - House Of Blues – Anaheim, CA

19 - Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA

20 - Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV