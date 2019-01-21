DYING GORGEOUS LIES Reveal The Hunter And The Prey Album Details, Song Snippets

Female fronted thrash outfit Dying Gorgeous Lies will release its new album The Hunter And The Prey on March 22nd via Massacre Records.

The album was mixed and mastered by Charles Greywolf at Studio Greywolf. The killer artwork - available below along with the tracklisting - was created by Thomas Kilian / Soulcatcher Photography.

"From The Ashes / Hellfire"

"We Are The Apocalypse"

"Revolution Day"

"…And As The Bombs Fell"

"Fatal Craving"

"New World Order"

"Ancient Tales"

"Beast Mode"

"Greetings From Aleppo"

"Sweet Taste Of Lies"

The band keeps on evolving: with the addition of keyboardist / piano player Jay'Na D., the songs turned out to be more open and melodic without losing their heaviness. And Liz's voice is even more brutal and versatile.

Dying Gorgeous Lies has released two short teaser videos, both of which include snippets from new songs. Portions of "From The Ashes" and "New World Order" are featured in the first teaser, whereas an audio glimpse of "Hellfire" is featured in the second teaser.

For further details, visit Dying Gorgeous Lies on Facebook.