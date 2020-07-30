DYING VISION Drop New Lyric Video "Human Condition"

Dying Vision has unleashed their second single "Human Condition" ahead of their second album release set for August 27th this year. They have launched the single with a very impactful video showing how the 'Human Condition' is to 'Consume and devour.'

"I was very pissed off with the world when writing this," begins Dying Vision vocalist Richard Ashton. "It was when I was watching way too much news and just hated the world around me. The song is basically holding a mirror up to humanity and showing its true reflection. When I wrote this, I imagined a death figure sat on a throne watching how we destroy each other. Not everyone, but a lot of people are just a virus on this world, I envisioned the first part of the song to show nature and the world turning in its natural beauty. When the first vocal hits, it is almost like when the humans bought the industrial age and its destructive ways. The intro describes this perfectly. Each verse describes the downfall of humanity, I saw this part very similar to how the people in power are playing a game of chess with the working class and how they are downtrodden."

"Very much like puppets to use to their amusement, constantly feeding and manipulating them to control the masses. It's very similar to a lot of what is happening recently. How the real enemys are in their towers and enjoying the chaos... from the NRA watching people kill each other, to the people charge hiding in their bunkers and still pushing for death and destruction. This quote may sound that way but it's not political, we are not a political band. It's simply my perception of how messed up our world is, how we destroy what should be held precious and and take it for granted. How those we trust to lead us forward are equally behind destruction in the name of progression."

"The theme of our album, The Death And Its Slaughter is about death and the forms that have represented it, for example in personification and the ceremonies such as weighing of a soul," continues Ashton. "Such metaphors appear in the historical accounts from superstitious citizens. Part of the song 'Plague Bringer’ was inspired by one from the catastrophic bubonic plague (or ‘black death’ as it became known) that referred to citizens inviting death to relieve them from suffering – hence the lyric ‘I hear you calling my name’."

"The global pandemic that emerged recently has made this song an apt choice for our first release and it bears relevance today – in relation to the fear of dying, resignation in the face of death and surrounding superstitions or misinformation."

"We have come together as a collective of influences and styles and created something that we feel really tells a story on each track. We have infused our different characters and created something that we feel truly encompasses what, and who we are."

(Photo credit: Taruza)