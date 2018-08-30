DYNAZTY Release Official Music Video For "The Grey"

September 28th will mark the release of the new album Firesign from Sweden’s Dynazty via AFM Records. A video for the song "The Grey" can be found below.

The modern melodic metal outfit returns with their strongest effort so far. Firesign is the band’s most creative, dynamic and inspired album to date. The Swedes merge a pinch of heaviness with innovative influences and don´t lose sight of their catchy melodies. After 2016’s Titanic Mass, which is a chunk of an album, produced by Peter Tägtgren (Pain, Hypocrisy), this collaboration now continues its successor Firesign, which marks the next logical step in the evolution of Dynazty.

The album will be available as Digipak, clear yellow Vinyl (ltd. to 200 units), clear orange Vinyl (ltd. to 200 units) and blue/yellow splatter (ltd. to 100 units) which is exclusively available in the AFM webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Breathe With Me”

“The Grey”

“In The Arms Of A Devil”

“My Darkest Hour”

“Ascension”

“Firesign”

“Closing Doors”

“Follow Me”

“Let Me Dream Forever”

“Starfall”

“The Light Inside The Tunnel”

“The Grey” video:

“Breathe With Me”: